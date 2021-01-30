Look: Former Ohio State Star Trolls Clemson On National TV

Just a month ago, Clemson and Ohio State were getting ready to face off in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The Tigers entered as the favorite and looked like it with an early first quarter lead. The Buckeyes, though, had other plans and went on to win the game in a blowout by a final score of 49-28.

Before the game kicked off, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney decided to poke the bear that is Ohio State. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 11 team in the country – well outside playoff contention.

Of course, after the blowout loss, he heard from plenty of Ohio State fans about his comments. Well, it’s not about to end any time soon.

Former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Ryan Shazier trolled Clemson with a shirt on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Check it out.

His shirt reads, “The Best Damn No. 11 In The Land.”

And they were. Whether or not Ohio State used Dabo Swinney’s comments as bulletin board material, the Buckeyes came out swinging.

Star quarterback Justin Fields torched the Clemson defense – as did running back Trey Sermon – to the tune of 639 yards of total offense.

Ohio State came up short in the national title game against Alabama two weeks later. However, the Buckeyes will have bragging rights over Clemson until their next meeting – whenever that is.