Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast.

At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.

A simple slip of the finger--9 and 0 are right next to each other on the keyboard--but still, kind of embarrassing especially considering the Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the country.

Ohio State came into today 6-0, and they're less than two quarters away from being 7-0. After falling behind early thanks to an Iowa defensive touchdown, Ohio State has steamrolled the Hawkeyes.

Led by four field goals from Noah Ruggles, a rushing touchdown by running back Miyan Williams and a pick-6 from linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, the No. 2 Buckeyes lead 26-10 early in the third quarter in Columbus.

You can catch the rest of the game on FOX.