Look: Georgia Fans Have A Message For Justin Fields

Although people aren’t allowed to attend ESPN’s College GameDay this year, there are still plenty of fan-made signs going viral on Saturdays. This weekend, a sign addressed to Justin Fields caught everyone’s attention.

College GameDay is at Sanford Stadium this weekend for an exciting showdown between Auburn and Georgia. One of the virtual fans that was shown on ESPN decided to take a shot at a former member of the Bulldogs, five-star quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields only spent one year in Athens due to the lack of playing time. Since the Bulldogs were committed to Jake Fromm, the dual-threat quarterback transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Big Ten hasn’t started its season just yet, so Fields won’t be playing football this Saturday. His former team, meanwhile, will be on national television for the rest of the country to see.

As a result, a few Georgia fans made a sign that said “How does it feel watching GameDay on your couch, Justin Fields?”

Here’s the sign from today’s GameDay going viral:

This might not be the greatest jab in the world. In three weeks from now, Fields will be back on the field with the rest of the Buckeyes.

And besides, Fields probably made the right decision to transfer to Ohio State. He’s the perfect quarterback to lead Ryan Day’s offense, and it’s not like he was the starter for Georgia anyway.

That being said, Georgia fans should probably fire off Justin Fields jokes while they can because later this month he’ll be the talk of college football.