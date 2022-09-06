Look: Hoops World Reacts To Bronny James Recruiting Photos

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Bronny James was in Columbus to watch Ohio State take on Notre Dame. This led to a ton of speculation about his future.

While the son of LeBron James hasn't yet announced where he'll play basketball following his time at Sierra Canyon, he did post photos of himself in an Ohio State uniform.

Bronny posted a few photos with the caption "buckeye nation?" on Instagram. He reminded everyone that he hasn't committed to a program yet.

Nonetheless, basketball fans are already buzzing about the possibility of James taking his talents to Ohio State.

"Bronny going to Ohio State would be so live," one fan tweeted.

"He's just teasing at this point," a second fan said.

James is the No. 41 overall recruit and No. 10 combo guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and Oregon have all been linked to James in the past.

Do you think Bronny James will eventually commit to Ohio State?