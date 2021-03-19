Look: Justin Fields Posts Blazing 40-Yard Dash Time

In just over a month, Trevor Lawrence will likely hear his name called as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

After that though, there are three quarterbacks vying to be the next quarterback off the board. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is doing his best to make sure he’s the one.

On Thursday night, Fields took to social media to showcase his blazing speed. Anyone who watched college football knows he’s one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.

He took that to another level, though. The likely top-10 pick ran a blazing 40-yard dash, showing teams he has all the speed necessary to out-run defenders.

So, how fast did he go? How about a 4.41-second 40-yard dash?

That’ll work.

Had to let ‘em know. I’ll be in the 4.3’s by Pro Day.. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6JcFCqGVaJ — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 19, 2021

Earlier this offseason, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made one promise about Fields at the NFL level: he’s going to make plays.

“I can promise you this, Justin Fields is gonna make plays in the NFL,” Day said. “No matter what you do, no matter what you say, you can’t put a value on that – his ability to make plays. He’s done it with space, with his feet, making throws down the field, those things are gonna continue to happen at that level.”

With 4.4 speed and a cannon of an arm, Fields will be tough to stop at the NFL level.