Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may by human after all. The Heisman candidate had the worst performance of his collegiate career on Saturday versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes appeared more than capable of blowing out the Hoosiers Saturday afternoon. But Ohio State missed a few opportunities on offense to really blow the doors wide open, mostly because of Fields’ poor play.

The Ohio State quarterback threw three costly interceptions on Saturday, allowing the Hoosiers to attempt a near improbable comeback. It was by far the worst performance of his career.

The Buckeyes got the win, though, so Fields’ performance doesn’t matter all too much. The Ohio State quarterback is solely focused on winning games rather than his individual performance. But he’s also hoping to improve after Saturday’s showing.

“All glory to the Man above through the ups and downs,” Fields wrote on Twitter. “Gonna get better.. believe that! #4-0.”

All glory to the Man above through the ups and down! Gonna get better.. believe that! #4-0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) November 21, 2020

If anyone’s going to be able to bounce back from a poor performance, it’s Justin Fields. The Ohio State quarterback has a knack for improving his game, and you can be sure he’ll do just that in coming weeks.

Looking ahead, the Buckeyes have a great shot at running the table as long as they play clean football and Fields avoids turnovers.

Perhaps today’s showing is exactly what Ohio State needs to become a national championship contender before the College Football Playoff begins.