Look: LeBron Is Fired Up For Ohio State Football
College football is still over a month away, but LeBron James is already itching to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Thursday afternoon, James posted a few photos of himself wearing an Ohio State helmet on Instagram.
The caption for James' post said, "It's almost that time! O-H #LFG."
James didn't attend Ohio State, but it's pretty safe to say that he's a fan of the university.
Ohio State will enter the 2022 college football season with a "championship or bust" mentality. After all, Ryan Day's squad has the talent to win a national title.
This year's schedule for Ohio State won't be easy by any means. It'll kick off its season against Notre Dame. That could be a potential College Football Playoff preview.
We'd imagine James will do everything in his power to make sure he gets to watch Ohio State's season opener.