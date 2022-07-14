Look: LeBron Is Fired Up For Ohio State Football

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football is still over a month away, but LeBron James is already itching to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Thursday afternoon, James posted a few photos of himself wearing an Ohio State helmet on Instagram.

The caption for James' post said, "It's almost that time! O-H #LFG."

James didn't attend Ohio State, but it's pretty safe to say that he's a fan of the university.

Ohio State will enter the 2022 college football season with a "championship or bust" mentality. After all, Ryan Day's squad has the talent to win a national title.

This year's schedule for Ohio State won't be easy by any means. It'll kick off its season against Notre Dame. That could be a potential College Football Playoff preview.

We'd imagine James will do everything in his power to make sure he gets to watch Ohio State's season opener.