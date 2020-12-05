Look: LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State’s 5-0 Start

LeBron James has never been afraid to show his fandom for Ohio sports teams, whether it be at the collegiate or professional level. On Saturday, as his beloved Buckeyes moved to 5-0, the four-time NBA champion had plenty to celebrate.

James was one of many Ohio State fans to bask in another program win this season. The No. 4 Buckeyes stayed undefeated with a blowout of Big Ten East rival Michigan State. Justin Fields exploded for four more touchdowns as Ohio State led by 28 points at halftime and never looked back. When all was said and done, the Buckeyes emerged victorious, 52-12.

The team win came amidst a crazy week in Columbus. The program dealt with a bout of COVID-19 that saw over 10 players and head coach Ryan Day test positive for the virus. The Big Ten called off Ohio State’s game against Illinois last weekend.

But the Buckeyes returned to the field on Saturday up to the task. James clearly saw that as he quickly took to Twitter after Ohio State dispatched of the Spartans. The Lakers star responded to an Urban Meyer message that also complimented the program on a big win.

Take a look at James’s tweet from this afternoon:

Associate head coach and defensive line specialist Larry Johnson picked up the win for the Buckeyes in Day’s absence. The Ohio State sideline congratulated the long-time assistant on a job well done with a Gatorade bath at the end of the game.

With the win, the Buckeyes remain in the running for yet another Big Ten East title. At this point, Ohio State must beat Michigan next week in order to qualify for the conference championship game. Still, it’s possible that the six-game threshold that was originally decided upon by the Big Ten might be changed because of how the regular season has played out.

For now, James and the Buckeyes will celebrate a job well done on Saturday.