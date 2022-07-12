Look: Major Movement At Prominent Ohio State Team Site

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Major changes are being made to Buckeye Scoop, a website that covers the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was announced on Tuesday that the top employees for Buckeye Scoop are no longer part of the network.

"Effective today, Tony Gerdeman, Tom Orr, Kevin Noon, and Ross Fulton are no longer employed by Buckeye Scoop," the company's statement read. "We wish them well."

The last sentence of the statement said, "This thread will be locked and all new threads about the topic will be deleted."

This announcement is a surprise to say the least. There was no warning issued to Buckeye Scoop subscribers prior to this statement.

What makes this situation even more bizarre is that Kirk Barton and Ken Stickney announced these departures.

Barton and Stickney were sued in 2021 for allegedly getting information about the football team in an unethical manner.

Fast forward roughly a year later, and Barton and Stickney are saying goodbye to their most prominent staff members.