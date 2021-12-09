Look: Michigan Player Appears To Have Message For CJ Stroud

Two weeks ago, the Michigan Football program did something very few people in the football world thought they could do – beat Ohio State.

Not long after the game, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made an interesting admission. He said the Buckeyes were dealing with the flu in the week leading up to the game against the Wolverines.

“And when you take into consideration what we’re going through that week, preparing for The Team Up North and everybody kinda having the flu and things like that,” he said. He followed that up by saying that he’s not making excuses, but that should be taken into consideration.

“Of course, I don’t make excuses, but you’ve got to kinda take that into consideration. It kinda does matter,” he said. “I’ll take Ohio State, I’ll take my brothers against anybody.”

Well, it appears at least one Michigan player saw Stroud’s comments. Michigan running back Blake Corum took to Twitter with a special message.

Excuses are tools of incompetence used to build bridges to nowhere and monuments of nothingness, and those who use them seldom specialize in anything else. Go Blue — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 9, 2021

It’s possible this message was meant for someone else, but the football world doesn’t think so.

Michigan, meanwhile, is gearing up for a battle against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal game later this month.