Look: Nebraska Reacts To Playing Ohio State Week 1

The Big Ten’s conference-only schedule for the 2020 season has been unveiled this morning. Ohio State’s quest for a national title will begin with a showdown against Nebraska.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields recently told reporters that Ohio State should receive a 30 for 30 documentary if it can win the national championship this season. It’d be quite the story for a program that fought hard to have a season this fall.

Well, the Buckeyes will have the chance to prove what they’re capable of when they host the Cornhuskers next month.

Similar to Ohio State, Nebraska made it abundantly clear that it wanted to play football this year. Both programs were very vocal over the past two months and played a huge role in the Big Ten reversing its decision.

Although the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers were allies this offseason, they’ll quickly have to return to being rivals.

Nebraska had an incredible reaction to the news that it’ll open up the 2020 season on the road against Ohio State.

Check it out:

There’s no sugarcoating this game for Nebraska, it’s a brutal matchup to open the season.

Not only is Ohio State loaded with talent, the team has made it known that it’ll play with a chip on its shoulder.

Last season, the Buckeyes beat the Cornhuskers by 41 points.

Hopefully for Nebraska, it can show some resistance against Ohio State this time around.