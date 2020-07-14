The Spun

Look: Ohio State Alum Jack Nicklaus Wears ‘Block O’ Mask At The Memorial

A closeup of Jack Nicklaus.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Besides being a legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus is a Columbus native, proud Ohio State alum and diehard Buckeyes fan.

This week, Nicklaus is back in Ohio. He’s set to host The Memorial Tournament, an annual event he founded in 1976, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

On Tuesday, Nicklaus arrived at Muirfield wearing his OSU fandom across his face. He did so in the form of a red mask emblazoned with the block “O”.

Nicklaus shared a video of himself with the mask on on Twitter this evening.

“Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye! I’m thrilled to spend the week here in Ohio, let’s make it a great one!” he tweeted.

The Memorial is set to get underway on Thursday. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion, while Tiger Woods will be participating in his return to the PGA Tour.

You can catch coverage of The Memorial all weekend long here at The Spun, while watching the action on CBS and the Golf Channel.


