Look: Ohio State Appears To Confirm Chris Olave’s Status

By every indication, Ohio State will have standout wide receiver Chris Olave back for this Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson.

Olave missed the Big Ten title game against Northwestern after testing positive for COVID-19, but the hope was he would clear protocol in time to be able to face the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. It looks like that will be the case.

Over the weekend, Ohio State AD Gene Smith posted a picture from practice that appeared to show Olave on the field. Naturally, this sparked a lot of conversation among Buckeyes fans, even if head coach Ryan Day wouldn’t officially confirm the return of any players who sat out the conference championship.

Well, this afternoon, the official Ohio State football Twitter account removed all doubt about Olave’s status.

This one is less blurry pic.twitter.com/caOU4lG9CC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 29, 2020

Without question, having Olave on the field will be a major boost to an OSU passing attack that struggled without him against the Wildcats.

Olave has caught 36 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. He had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in last year’s Playoff loss to Clemson, but was also the intended receiver on Justin Fields’ interception in the final minute of play.

Ohio State and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.