Look: Ohio State Basketball Player Announces He's Leaving Team
Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from basketball.
Towns has been a member of the Buckeye program since 2020, but did not play this past season due to a back injury. He previously missed the entire 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Harvard due to injuries.
"After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season," Towns wrote.
"I share with many of you the frustration of not having been able to compete at the level I am capable of, or at least something close to it. Yet, it is the immense gratitude I feel for having the chance to play at all that has carried me through for so long."
Towns, 24, was the Ivy League's Player of the Year in 2017-18 before physical ailments took their toll.
In 25 games at Ohio State during the 2020-21 campaign, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per outing.
Best of luck to Seth Towns in his future endeavors, even if they do not include the game of basketball.