Look: Ohio State Basketball Team Bus Is Stuck In Iowa

College hoops fans are in for a treat this evening when Ohio State basketball takes on No. 8 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. First, the Buckeyes’ bus will have to get out of the snow.

Yes, you read that right. Ohio State’s bus got stuck in the snow while the players went through a morning shootaround at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ athletics department did what they could to help the Ohio State basketball team by shoveling out a path for the bus to make it’s way.

Luckily, the Buckeyes are already in Iowa City so the game will go on. But the Buckeyes’ schedule might be a bit impacted after their bus got stuck in some snow.

Take a look.

Here in Iowa for tonight’s game. Bus is stuck after shooting this AM. Appreciate the help of these ⁦@IowaAthletics⁩ personnel. pic.twitter.com/8W0kAdD5ht — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) February 4, 2021

Don’t worry college basketball fans – not even a blizzard could stop tonight’s primetime Big Ten matchup.

Ohio State basketball is 14-4 entering Thursday night’s game. The Buckeyes four losses came at the hands of Purdue (twice), Northwestern and Minnesota. OSU has a chance to prove its truly one of the best teams in the nation against an Iowa team many believe has what it takes to win it all this season.

The Hawkeyes are led by All-American forward Luka Garza, who’s averaging 26.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. No. 8 Iowa is 13-4 heading into tonight’s showdown.

The No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes host seventh-ranked Ohio State tonight at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will be broadcasting the game.