Look: Ohio State Beats Rutgers On Insane Buzzer-Beater

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 08: Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dunks the ball over the defense of Derek Simpson #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half of the game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on December 8, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Tanner Holden made his only basket of the night count.

The Ohio State guard drilled a three-pointer from NBA range as time expired to give the No. 25 Buckeyes a one-point win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Rutgers' Caleb McConnell was fouled with five seconds left and his team clinging to a 65-64 lead. He made the first free throw, but after a timeout was called, missed the second.

Bruce Thornton brought the ball upcourt for the Buckeyes, and despite being pressured by McConnell, was able to get it to Holden in front of the Ohio State bench.

The lefthanded Wright State transfer then nailed the game-winner as the horn sounded.

Thanks to Holden's heroics, Ohio State is 1-0 in Big Ten play this season, while Rutgers is now 1-1 in league games.

The Buckeyes are 9-2 overall, while the Scarlet Knights fall to 6-3.