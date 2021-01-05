Look: Ohio State Buckeyes Alumni Troll Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney put a target on his back when he ranked Ohio State as the 11th team in the country. Giving bulletin-board material to your opponent before a semifinal game isn’t very smart, and he certainly paid the price last week.

Clemson didn’t just lose to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, it was blown out. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes pulled away from Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers in the second half, winning by a whopping 21 points.

If you thought a win for Ohio State would be enough to ignore Swinney’s past remarks, think again. As a matter of fact, the fan base has been trolling Swinney nonstop over the last couple of days.

The latest group to troll Swinney is the Ohio State Alumni Association. On Tuesday, they tweeted “Good morning to everyone except Dabo Swinney.”

Good morning to everyone except Dabo Swinney. — Ohio State Alumni (@OhioStateAlumni) January 5, 2021

Swinney was asked about ranking Ohio State 11th in the country following the loss. His response was pretty much on brand with everything else he says.

“No I don’t regret any of that and the polls have nothing to do with motivation,” Swinney said. “Both teams were highly motivated to play. Listen, they’re a great team. As I said, that had nothing to do with Ohio State.”

Honestly, Swinney’s greatest strength is also his greatest weakness. Most of the time, he’ll find a way to get the best out of his own players. Sometimes, though, his words will give his opponent motivation.