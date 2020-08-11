Ohio State defensive end and captain Jonathon Cooper elected to return to school for a fifth-year with the hopes of ending his college career with a bang.

A key contributor his first two years and a starter in 2018, Cooper was limited to four games last fall due to injuries. Now a fifth-year senior, Cooper is aiming to have a major impact as a player and leader for the 2020 Buckeyes.

Cooper is one of the team’s seven captains, and today he had the chance to address his teammates after the final workout before fall camp. Amid rumors and reports that the Big Ten was planning to postpone or cancel the season, Cooper delivered an impassioned speech on how much this year means to him.

The Academic All-Big Ten selection implored his younger teammates to be safe and exercise caution when dealing with COVID-19. Cooper also emphasized that any restrictions he has to follow pale in comparison to the frustration he felt not being able to play last year.

Cooper’s full address can be found below.

At the last workout before fall camp, captain @JonathonCooper7 gave this message to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/AkITri5AKG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 10, 2020

On Sunday, Cooper tweeted his hope that there will be a 2020 season so he could show just what he is capable of.

“Looking back at all the work I’ve put in through the years and seeing my senior year gone to injury and now seeing all of this stuff going on. Man I want a season to show everyone the player I am and have the senior year I earned and worked for,” he wrote.

Looking back at all the work I’ve put in through the years and seeing my senior year gone to injury and now seeing all of this stuff going on. Man I want a season to show everyone the player I am and have the senior year I earned and worked for. — Jonathon Cooper (@JonathonCooper7) August 10, 2020

Ohio State’s players and coaches certainly want to play this fall. We’ll see what the Big Ten ultimately decides.

In the meantime, the Buckeyes seem to be in good hands with Cooper as one of the team leaders.