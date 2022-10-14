Look: Ohio State Cheerleader Flip Video Is Going Viral

BATON ROUGE, LA - MARCH 19: The Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the first round of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri State Lady Bears on March 19, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usually, College GameDay shows love to the Ohio State football team, but tonight, the official Twitter account for the ESPN program paid homage to OSU cheerleading.

GameDay shared an awesome video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. Judging by the celebration afterwards, it looks like it was the first stunt for the male cheerleader serving as the base.

"Tell me it's your 1st flipping stunt without telling me it's your first flipping stunt," the caption reads.

After the flip was complete, the young man was mobbed by his teammates.

It looks like this video was originally shared back in August on the Ohio State cheerleading Instagram account, but GameDay obviously felt it needed to go viral tonight as well.

Definitely a moment that the whole squad will never forget.