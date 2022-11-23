Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week.

Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns.

When discussing this Saturday's matchup, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles acknowledged that Michigan wants to wear opposing defenses down.

However, Knowles is confident his unit will be able to handle Michigan's rushing attack.

"They're a team that wants to wear you down and then get on you in the fourth quarter," Knowles said. "I think we have answers for that."

Knowles is in his first season as Ohio State's defensive coordinator. He spent the past four seasons in the same role for Oklahoma State.

Ohio State's defense has been stellar under Knowles' leadership, giving up 16.9 points per game.

The Buckeyes will need to slow down Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum if they want to defeat the Wolverines this weekend.