Look: Ohio State Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During the final seconds of the Peach Bowl on Saturday night, an Ohio State fan went viral on TikTok.

A video of this fan featured this caption: "someone find me this girl from Ohio State for the love of God." It didn't take long for people to figure out who was sitting in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Ohio State fan nicknamed "Peach Bowl girl" has been identified as Catherine Gurd.

She posted her reaction to all the attention she has received over the past few days on social media.

Check it out:

Gurd has over 122,000 followers on TikTok at the moment.

If anyone was on the fence about whether or not Gurd is actually the Ohio State fan who went viral, she shared photos from the Peach Bowl on Instagram.

Gurd's caption for her Ohio State-themed post said, "buckeyes forever."

Gurd didn't get to see her Buckeyes advance to the national championship game. She did, however, gain thousands of followers on social media.

That's not a bad consolation prize.