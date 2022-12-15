Look: Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Colin Cowherd

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

On Wednesday, Ohio State landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Instead of congratulating the talented playmaker, Colin Cowherd decided to take a shot at the Buckeyes.

Cowherd responded to a tweet that listed all the talented wideouts who committed to Ohio State over the past few years, such as Julian Fleming, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson.

His response was, "Michigan 45 v Ohio State 23."

Ohio State fans are quite annoyed by Cowherd's tweet.

"This guy has been riding Harbaugh since he became the coach saying how he was going to get it together even when he was losing by 20 but now OSU loses 1 game this season and their recruiting doesn’t matter. Guys a clown show," an Ohio State fan tweeted.

"Alright say it with me: Utah 47 v USC 24. No surprise with a choke artist like Lincoln Riley at the helm," another fan tweeted.

Cowherd recently ranted about Ohio State getting bullied in the trenches by Michigan.

If the Buckeyes landed a commitment from a five-star lineman, maybe Cowherd would've refrained from throwing a jab at Ryan Day's team.