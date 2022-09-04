Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach.

That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.

But some Ohio State fans believe it's time for Day to make a notable change.

Should Day hand the play-calling duties over to someone else?

Land Grant Holy Land is arguing for it.

"Ryan Day is a great head football coach. He was also a great offensive coordinator. But the skills needed to do these two jobs well are not the same. It’s time for OSU’s headman to let go of the play-calling duties and embrace being a CEO," they argue.

It's a fair argument.

Ohio State's play calling in some recent games, notably Notre Dame on Saturday and Michigan in 2021, has been questionable at best.

Perhaps the Buckeyes would benefit from Day making the change.