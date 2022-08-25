Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

"First I would like to say that I don’t think anybody should be the frontrunner except Bryce Young,” Howard said, via Saturday Tradition. "I don’t think anyone – even CJ Stroud – should be neck-and-neck right now. Just at the beginning, with no games played, for [Stroud] to be the favorite, I just don’t get it. Bryce Young should be the frontrunner and everyone else [behind].”

Stroud is currently ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the award last season.

Obviously, Ohio State fans don't agree with this take from Howard.

"This dude is a complete joke," one fan responded.

"Wow. So surprising that Desmond Howard doesn't understand how odds work and is saying something biased against an Ohio State player," another fan sarcastically said.

Stroud finished fourth in Heisman voting last season. He had 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

With another offseason under his belt, Stroud should look even more comfortable in Ryan Day's offense.

Ohio State will kick off the regular season on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. Stroud can make an early statement with a huge performance against a premier opponent.