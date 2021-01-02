Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Refs Early vs. Clemson

Earlier Friday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide took down Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl to set up a date with the winner of Ohio State-Clemson in the national title game.

Alabama didn’t have much trouble against Notre Dame, but Ohio State and Clemson are different beasts. Before we get too carried away with a potential title game matchup, let’s focus on the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers received the kick to start the game and rolled right down the field for a quick touchdown. However, as fans are pointing out, there may have been some missed calls along the way.

Ohio State beat writer Austin Ward caught a picture of an Ohio State defender being held during the opening drive. The refs obviously didn’t see the hold and no flag was thrown on the play.

Here’s the photo.

Saw something like this at least twice on the opening drive. Didn’t notice any flags though. pic.twitter.com/ZwCTIlyC2u — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) January 2, 2021

Of course, Ohio State fans immediately had flashbacks to last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal contest against Clemson.

The Tigers received a few friendly calls from the officials en route to taking down the Buckeyes and advancing to the national title game. So far tonight, Ohio State fans obviously think more of the same is happening.

The Buckeyes failed to cross midfield on their opening possession, but forced Clemson to punt on its second possession.

As it stands now, the Tigers hold a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.