Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week.

Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wants to see Ohio State again. He said as much after the Wolverines beat Purdue for the Big Ten Championship last night.

Ohio State fans have been having a field day with McCarthy's comments this morning.

"Careful what you wish for …" one said.

"The rematch will happen in the National Championship game," another added.

"Be careful what you wish for. We are going to play pissed off and coming for your head," a third chimed in. "It's no holds bar now. I'd be scared very scared right now Your arrogance will catch up to you and the clock is ticking."

"If he know what’s best he wouldn’t be sayin that," said a fourth bluntly.

However, a Michigan fan pointed out that the last time OSU tried to use McCarthy for bulletin board copy, it didn't quite work out as planned.

"Trying to use J.J’s words as bulletin board material again. Worked out so well for them last time!" he tweeted.

An OSU-Michigan national semifinal would be an absolute free-for-all.

We'll find out in about an hour if one is in the cards.