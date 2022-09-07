Look: Ohio State Fans React To President Trump Rally News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on September 17 for a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

Complicating matters for Trump and Vance is the fact the event will be held at the same time that Ohio State is hosting Toledo in football.

Even though Youngstown, where the rally will take place, is almost three hours from Columbus, timing might be an issue.

There are plenty of Ohio State fans and native Ohioans who think the scheduling conflict will affect attendance.

On the flip side, some feel people are overstating how much of an impact the OSU game will have on people who are considering attending the Vance/Trump event.

Guess we'll find out for sure in 10 days.