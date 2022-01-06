Look: Ohio State Football Commit Reacts To Coaching News

Ohio State made a significant change to its coaching staff today, dismissing veteran offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons.

The news of Studrawa’s firing comes just two days after four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman committed to the Buckeyes. Hinzman chose OSU over Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and others.

While there was some immediate concern over Hinzman’s status in the wake of Studrawa being let go, the Hammond, Wisc., native reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State to multiple media outlets today.

Carson Hinzman and George Fitzpatrick both confirmed the firing of Greg Studrawa does not change their commitment to Ohio State.

“I’m a man of my word,” Hinzman said. — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 6, 2022

Carson Hinzman says he’s firmly committed to Ohio State after the decision to move on from Greg Studrawa. pic.twitter.com/FocdrnJDK9 — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) January 6, 2022

Once Hinzman officially signs with OSU, he’ll become the third four-star offensive lineman and fourth offensive lineman overall in the Buckeyes’ 2022 class.

Currently, Ohio State has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

“We’re committed to winning a national championship,” Hinzman told Eleven Warriors. “We’re excited to be able to bring that home.”