Look: Ohio State Football Is Ready For Michigan In 2021

Unfortunately, the Buckeyes and Wolverines won’t square off this season. Ohio State football is already looking ahead to the 2021 showdown, though.

The greatest rivalry in college football is cancelled. Michigan announced the news on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolverines don’t have enough players to play this Saturday, which ultimately led to the game’s cancellation.

This is obviously a major disappointment for both the Buckeyes and Wolverines. But the implications are much more dire for Ohio State football. OSU needs to find another game to play to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game.

As the Buckeyes seek out an opponent for this coming Saturday, they’re also thinking about “The Team Up North.” Ohio State is already counting down the days until it plays Michigan next year.

Until next ti❌e… pic.twitter.com/xNvFF6rNMy — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 8, 2020

As we said, Michigan-Ohio State is one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. The Buckeyes are already itching at the opportunity to take on the Wolverines next season.

In the meantime, Ohio State needs to find an opponent to play this weekend. Fans are hoping the program can find a way to play No. 5 Texas A&M, seeing that the Aggies have an open date as well. But it’s very unlikely it’ll happen.

There does appear to be a good chance one or two additional Big Ten games scheduled for this weekend get cancelled. If those cancellations take place, the Buckeyes could then schedule a new Big Ten opponent.

Even if Ohio State does add an opponent for this weekend, all college football fans will be thinking about what could’ve been in Michigan was able to play this Saturday.