Look: Ohio State Football Player Reveals Mullet Haircut

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field this season, starting kicker Noah Ruggles will be sporting a new hairstyle.

Ohio State recently updated its headshot for each player on the 2022 roster.

People quickly pointed out that Ruggles is now rocking a mullet.

Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, had a great first year at Ohio State.

During the 2021 season, Ruggles made 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts.

Ruggles could've declared for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but he decided to run it back for one more year.

Now that Ruggles has a mullet, he might just be the most intriguing kicker in college football.