Look: Ohio State Football Program Reacts To Today's Big News

It became official on Tuesday. The Ohio State University has finally trademarked the word "the."

The ruling from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office comes three years after Ohio State first filed a request for a trademark. Now, the school can produce merchandise with "THE" included on it.

Ohio State football players have been incorporating "THE" in their pregame intros on NBC's Sunday Night Football for decades, so it is no surprise that the program acknowledged today's news on Twitter.

Of course, as noteworthy as this patent may be, it pales in comparison to the other news of the day for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State just landed another commitment from a premier wide receiver prospect, its third in the last three days.

Can the school trademark WRU next?