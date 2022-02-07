Look: Ohio State Football Reveals Its New Turf Design

Back in September, after seven years of wear and tear on the current surface, Ohio State announced it would be replacing its field turf in 2022.

Today, the athletic department revealed the official design for the new turf, which bears a lot of resemblance to the old look.

The end zones will remain scarlet, with “Ohio State” written in one and “Buckeyes” in the other in official wordmarks. Gray will also be used as an accent color in multiple areas where white had been used previously.

Finally, the yard-line numbers will be getting a font update, and buckeye leaves will be used at the 35-yard lines to designate where the ball will be spotted on kickoffs.

Check out the design below.

The current turf surface will remain in place for the Ohio State spring game in April. After that, the process of installing the new turf will begin.

The updated surface will debut in the season opener against Notre Dame on September 3.