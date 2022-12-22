Look: Ohio State Football Star Calls Out Athletic Director

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State has received a lot of criticism over the past week for not being prepared for the NIL era.

Earlier this month, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith asked fans to donate money to close the NIL recruiting gap.

"Recent guidance updates from the NCAA clarified how schools can be involved with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) activities of student-athletes,” Smith wrote. “Many of our Buckeyes are taking advantage of this, and we are committed to supporting our current and future student-athletes while building strong, competitive programs. We welcome your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape.”

Smith received a lot of criticism from college football fans for making this type of statement.

Even former Ohio State star Darron Lee called out Smith on Twitter this Thursday.

Lee shared a clip from The Dark Knight where The Joker says, "It's not about the money, it's about sending a message."

Ohio State continues to recruit at a high level because of the program's rich history and ability to develop talent.

However, the Buckeyes need to be ready to spend more NIL money if they're going to avoid losing recruits to lesser teams.