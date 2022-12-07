Look: Ohio State Football Star's Brother Furious With ESPN

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this week, Todd McShay made an interesting claim about Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

McShay said that he heard from NFL scouts who believe Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play for the Buckeyes. And yet, the talented wideout hasn't played since Oct. 22.

“There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts that I’ve talked to who said he’s healthy enough to play and he’s protecting himself for the draft," McShay. “And I got news for every prospect out there: NFL teams know. They know what you had for lunch last Thursday. They’re gonna know whether you’re healthy or not. And if you’re healthy enough to play, you need to be out there with your teammates and play.”

Smith-Njigba's older brother, Pirates outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, fired back at McShay on Twitter.

"If he was healthy he would be playing.. like what?? We not protecting our 'Draft stock' they know who JSN is when healthy," he tweeted. "You sorry @McShay13 and so wrong to be on tv making these false claims."

His message for McShay included the clown emoji.

When healthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an elite playmaker. Last season, he had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Smith-Njigba from making an impact for the Buckeyes this year.

Despite missing most of his junior season, Smith-Njigba is expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft.