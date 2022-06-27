Look: Ohio State Lands 4-Star Former Georgia Commit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is heading to Columbus.

Former Georgia commit and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced his commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Monday evening.

Lee is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He's the No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, per the 247Sports composite score.

Lee was in Columbus just last weekend for an official visit. He came away impressed with what he saw.

“It went good,” Lee told Bucknuts. “I had two hosts really, Jordan Hancock and Tanner McCalister. And I was with JK (Jakailin Johnson) I had a great time.”

Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton developed a strong relationship with Lee throughout his recruiting process.

“That’s my guy,” Lee said. “We have a good relationship. Everything is smooth with him.”

The Buckeyes reportedly plan to play Lee at both cornerback and nickel. He certainly has the frame to play both positions.

Ohio State, meanwhile, continues to dominate on the recruiting trail.