Look: Ohio State, Nebraska Get Into Pregame Scuffle

Tensions are running high ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Ohio State-Nebraska Big Ten clash.

Ohio State and Nebraska players got into a brief scuffle ahead of Saturday’s game. A few players shoved each other as staffers from both programs got in between to divide the teams.

The 3-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers must beat the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes this afternoon to keep their bowl-game hopes alive. OSU, meanwhile, needs to win out to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Both teams know what’s at stake this afternoon. It’s no surprise emotions are already getting the best of the players ahead of the Big Ten clash in Lincoln.

NEBRASKA AND OHIO STATE GETTING INTO IT PREGAME🍿 pic.twitter.com/smF5P3yc2A — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 6, 2021

Ryan Day teaches his Ohio State players to always have an edge, but he probably thinks this goes a bit too far.

The Buckeyes can’t afford to make any stupid mistakes the rest of this season. With a loss already under their belt, Ohio State needs to win out to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The good news is the Buckeyes are rolling as of late. They most recently got past Penn State in a tough 33-24 showdown.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has completely fallen apart these past few weeks. The Huskers have to win out to go bowling, but such a quest appears too far fetched considering they still have games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Catch the Buckeyes and Huskers clash in Lincoln at noon ET on FOX.