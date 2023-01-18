Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Sayin is the No. 2 quarterback and No. 15 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He has also been committed to Alabama since early November.

Sayin confirmed his offer on Twitter.

Sayin threw for 2,708 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games for Carlsbad (Calif.) High School in the fall. He also rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

He is now one of five 2024 quarterbacks who hold an Ohio State offer, along with five-star Jadyn Davis and four-star Adrian Posse, who are uncommitted, and committed prospects Ryan Puglisi (Georgia) and Colin Hurley (LSU).