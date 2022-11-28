Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter.

Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players.

"Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are bashing are someone’s kids. And I can guarantee you that no one wants to win more than the actual players."

Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game and essentially clinched a College Football Playoff spot by beating its longtime rival at home. However, the Buckeyes got outscored 28-3 in the second half of Saturday's 45-23 loss at The Shoe.

Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the AP poll, so Ryan Day's team will likely need help this weekend to secure one of four CFP spots. If not, it'll mark the second straight year a loss to the Wolverines derailed the Buckeyes' title pursuit.

But despite all the attention and money devoted to college football, they're still young adults, many of whom will move on to careers off the gridiron.

Peterson Babb knows first-hand how much Buckeyes players want to compete. Her son overcame four ACL tears to secure his first career catch for a touchdown on Nov. 12.

Ohio State could potentially sneak into the CFP if TCU or USC loses its conference championship game.