Look: Ohio State Players Receiving Their Gold Pants Today

Today marks an important offseason occasion for Ohio State football–one that has basically become an annual occurrence.

Judging by some photos on social media, Buckeye players received their gold pants and Big Ten championship rings this afternoon. For those not in the know, the gold pants are for beating Michigan.

This is the third-straight Big Ten title for Ohio State and the eighth-straight victory for the Buckeyes over the Wolverines. You can see what we mean by saying this jewelry is basically an annual gift.

Here’s a look at the bling, courtesy of punter Drue Chrisman.

Some things never change 👖👖👖👖 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/SDASEkIBhu — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) July 15, 2020

Here’s another look at the jewelry, courtesy of offensive lineman Nathan Brock.

With these accomplishments in the rear view, it is time to turn toward the future. Ohio State is patiently waiting to see what will happen with this upcoming season.

At best, the Big Ten will be playing a conference-only slate. At worst, the season will be canceled or moved to the spring.

We’ll find out soon enough.