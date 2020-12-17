The Ohio State Buckeyes have released an epic hype video for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Ryan Day is well aware of what’s at stake this weekend. An Ohio State win this Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game ensures the Buckeyes get into the College Football Playoff. A loss and Ohio State is out, meaning it would go on to play in a NY6 instead of the playoff.

The Buckeyes aren’t overlooking No. 14 Northwestern, though. The Wildcats have had a terrific season and Ohio State is giving them the respect they deserve.

Ohio State football released another epic hype video to hype up Buckeye Nation for this weekend’s game. Check it out below.

We do this for each other. We do this to become champions.#GoBuckeyes #Fight pic.twitter.com/lZcg31vgAf — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 17, 2020

Ohio State’s video production team is one of the best in college football. These videos just keep getting better and better. The Buckeyes have also progressed throughout the season.

OSU hasn’t played since Dec. 5 when it took on the Michigan State Spartans. The Buckeyes pounded the Spartans in a 55-12 blowout in what was probably OSU’s most impressive victory of the season.

The Buckeyes are clicking at the right time, but a two week layoff could end up making an impact against a Northwestern team with nothing to lose. The Wildcats have played spoiler all year long, and they’ll look to do the same against OSU.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes play the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday at noon ET on FOX.