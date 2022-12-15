Look: Ohio State Reveals Its College Football Playoff Uniform

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State is nearly two weeks away from its showdown with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. On Thursday, the Buckeyes unveiled their look for this year's College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will be their white away jerseys with the classic Diamond Swoosh and the Peach Bowl patch on them. The gray sleeves will pay homage to past champions.

Arguably the best part of these jerseys is they say "Fight" on the inside of the collar.

Photos of Ohio State's playoff uniforms were shared on Twitter.

Ohio State's fan base approves of this look.

"Make these permanent," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "It's glorious."

The Buckeyes will be underdogs in the Peach Bowl. That's simply because the Bulldogs have looked dominant all season long.

If Ohio State is going to advance to the national title game, it'll need C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense to hold its own against Georgia's ferocious defense.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl is at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. This game will be televised on ESPN.