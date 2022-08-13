Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey.

The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis.

Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

This season, Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb will wear No. 0 for the Buckeyes.

Here's the announcement video from Ohio State:

Babb is entering his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's a four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Unfortunately for Babb, injuries have really plagued him throughout his career in Columbus. He missed the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons due to knee injuries.

Even though Babb has dealt with so much adversity, he still plans on making an impact for Ohio State this season.

“You would think somebody with four ACLs, you’d have arthritis or you got something going on in your knees or your body. And really, I feel great,” Babb said in May, via Eleven Warriors. “I feel this is probably the fastest and strongest I've ever been, and it’s kind of increased every year. I do a lot of things in a weight room, so even though I wasn't out here doing things on the field, I was still lifting, still running.”

Ohio State fans are happy that Babb is the recipient of the Block O jersey for the 2022 season. After all, he's fought through so much to get to this point.