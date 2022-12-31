Look: Ohio State Shows Off Helmet, Cleats For Playoff Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Peach Bowl set for tonight, Ohio State shared a few photos of its gear for this year's College Football Playoff.

Ohio State already announced that it'll wear its white away jerseys with the classic Diamond Swoosh and the Peach Bowl patch on them. The sleeves on the jerseys are designed to pay homage to past champions.

Another interesting aspect about Ohio State's jerseys is that "Fight" is written on the inside of the collar.

Ohio State fans will have to wait until kickoff to see the team's sweet jerseys on display. They won't have to wait to see the Buckeyes' helmets and cleats.

Check it out:

The scarlet cleats look fantastic, that's for sure.

Ohio State will be an underdog for tonight's game against Georgia. However, we can't count out the Buckeyes - especially if C.J. Stroud and the offense play up to their potential.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.