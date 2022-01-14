Look: Ohio State Star Appears To Hint At Decision For 2022 Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to lose a plethora of stars to the NFL, such as Haskell Garrett, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. On the bright side, it seems like one of their top defensive playmakers will return for the 2022 season.

On Friday, defensive end Zach Harrison posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption “9/3/22.” That is the date of the Buckeyes’ next game.

While this doesn’t mean Harrison is definitely coming back for the 2022 season, he’s at least dropping a hint for Ohio State fans.

If Harrison declares for the 2022 NFL Draft, he is projected to be a Day 2 pick. It’d be tough to pass that opportunity up, but he could raise his stock with a strong senior year.

Here’s the post from Harrison:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Harrison™ (@zacharrison88)

Harrison finished the 2021 season with 33 total tackles, four pass breakups, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Ohio State’s defensive line would most likely lean heavily on Harrison next season if he’s back.

An official announcement from Harrison should come out in the near future.