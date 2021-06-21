Look: Major Ohio State Transfer Target Arrives In Columbus

By all indications, Ohio State is on the verge of landing USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote.

Gaoteote announced he was leaving USC back in early December. At one time, he was rumored to be headed to Texas, but things have been trending toward the Buckeyes.

Over the weekend, Gaoteote reportedly appeared in the Ohio State student directory. Now, the former five-star recruit is apparently in Columbus.

Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope captured a screenshot of Gaoteote’s Instagram story indicating that he is on his way to OSU. If he is enrolled, he could start classes as early as tomorrow.

USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV is in Columbus: pic.twitter.com/yD9dwWgGjw — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 21, 2021

The No. 15 overall player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, Gaoteote recorded 105 tackles (7.5 for loss) and two sacks in his career at USC. He played in only two games last season due to a concussion before entering the transfer portal.

Assuming Gaoteote joins the Buckeyes for the 2021 season, he will help alleviate the loss of Ohio State’s top four linebackers from last season.