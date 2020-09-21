Look: Ohio State’s Countdown Clock For Michigan Game Is On

After initially canceling the 2020 Big Ten season, Ohio State was forced to put The Game against Michigan on hold.

But with the season renewed, Ohio State has brought back a special tradition to mark the occasion. On Monday, the Ohio State football Twitter account posted a video of their countdown clock for The Game.

The clock begins ticking at 81 days and 21 hours, counting down until the noon kickoff against the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on December 12. Then the screen goes to black with the Ohio State logo at the center.

It will be the first time in the 123-year history of The Game that it will be contested in December. That December game will be the final one on an eight-game slate that the Big Ten put together for the Buckeyes.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the Big Ten to cancel the 2020 season mere weeks before the start of the season. But following major blowback and an increase in rapid testing, the league announced in September that the season would begin in late October.

There are plenty of games on the slate to be excited for, but few in all of college football are as anticipated as The Game.

Ohio State has beaten Michigan eight years in a row, and in 15 of the last 16 meetings. With a team coming off a Big Ten title and bringing back star QB Justin Fields, Buckeyes fans will be itching to see if they can score another blowout over their hated rivals up north.

Who will win The Game: Ohio State or Michigan?