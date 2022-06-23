Look: Photos Surface Of Ohio State Football's New Turf

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Last fall, Ohio State announced that it would be replacing the turf at "The Horseshoe," which was last installed in 2014.

In February, the Buckeyes revealed their design for the new turf, and now, we have some actual photos of how it is coming along.

Buckeye Scoop's Tom Orr captured photos of the turf installation this week.

The old surface stayed intact for the OSU spring game in April and the replacement process began.

The new turf will debut on Labor Day Weekend when the Buckeyes host Notre Dame in primetime.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.