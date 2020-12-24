Look: Rutgers Player Rips Officiating After Loss To Ohio State

Ohio State handed Rutgers its first loss this season, but it didn’t come without any controversy. The officials made such an egregious mistake during the game that Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson eviscerated the refs on Twitter.

Johnson fouled out with over eight minutes remaining in the second half. It was a controversial foul called by the officials since his hands were straight up while contesting a shot.

Rutgers couldn’t protect the rim without Johnson in the middle of the paint, which then led to an Ohio State 27-9 run to close the game.

Immediately after the game was over, Johnson voiced his frustration with the officiating crew on Twitter. Let’s just say he had a lot to get off his chest.

“There’s gotta be three big cash outs in the gambling world tonight because there is no way,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

#Rutgers big man Myles Johnson is getting already getting set for the revenge game against #OhioState in 17 days. pic.twitter.com/lnk3fy5gsd — Richard Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) December 24, 2020

Johnson wasn’t done commenting about this afternoon’s game, tweeting “17 days at the RAC no cheating s**t.”

Both tweets from Johnson have been deleted, but the damage is already done. We’d have to imagine that Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell isn’t too pleased with these remarks from Johnson.

That being said, the rematch between Ohio State and Rutgers will be must-see TV. It’s currently scheduled for Jan. 9 at The RAC.