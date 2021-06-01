Look: Ryan Day Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Ryan Day would love to see full-capacity attendance at “the Shoe” this upcoming season. While plausible, there’s still a ways to go.

Day sent a message to Ohio State football fans on Monday. He implored fans to get “vaccinated” to ensure there can be a full stadium this upcoming season.

“It’s been a long year, been hard for a lot of us,” Day said in his message to fans. “We’re looking forward to getting back to the Shoe. We’re very excited to have a full stadium and a big part of that is getting vaccinated.”

A full Ohio Stadium is one of the best sights in college football. And there’s no doubt Ryan Day wants to see it rocking in Week 2.

The Buckeyes open the season on the road at Minnesota in a Thursday night game. 10 days later, they’ll return home to host the Oregon Ducks. That’s the type of game where home crowd could play a critical advantage. It would prove a great benefit for Ohio State’s new starting quarterback, as well.

Justin Fields is off to the NFL. Ohio State now has a quarterback competition on its hands. C.J. Stroud is expected to win the gig, but Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will keep battling until told otherwise.

Luckily for the Buckeyes’ next quarterback, he’ll have some elite receivers to throw to. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are back. The WR duo is widely considered the best in college football.

Ohio State will be must-watch football this upcoming season. Hopefully, fans will get a chance to watch in-person at “the Shoe.”