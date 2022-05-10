Look: Ryan Day Quarterback Recruiting Stat Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Recruiting is the major reason Ohio State is a powerhouse on yearly basis. Head coach Ryan Day's work at the quarterback position is particularly noteworthy.

Late Monday night, 11W's Dan Hope tweeted out a list of the quarterback commitments Day has secured since taking over as head coach.

It's an impressive group, to say the least.

Of course, Ewers transferred out of OSU without throwing a pass, but Fields was a first-round draft pick and Stroud, one of the "lower-rated" recruits of the bunch, is projected to be one in 2023.

McCord, meanwhile, has the inside track to be Stroud's backup in 2022 and potentially start the following season. Brown will also be looking to make his presence felt.

Raiola is set to enroll in 2024, but the Buckeyes currently have no QB committed in the 2023 cycle. They are, however, in the top five for four-star Dylan Lonergan, a top-100 recruit, and involved with five-star Dante Moore.

Judging by his results so far, Day should have no problem landing a stud passer for 2023 if he wants one.